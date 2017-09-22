49ers mum about pass interference call, for now

Getty Images

Last night’s game turned on a questionable offensive pass interference call. When questioned about it after the game, various 49ers opted not to say anything controversial about the potential controversy.

Said receiver Trent Taylor, who drew the flag, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports California: “I ran the route the way it was called, the way I always run it. Felt good about it. And it was a great play call. But the ref’s decision on that is nothing I can comment on.”

Taylor didn’t say much. The guy who threw the pass didn’t say much more.

“I don’t want to get fined,” quarterback Brian Hoyer told reporters after the 41-39 loss.

But what did you see on the play, Brian?

“I don’t see it because I’m throwing into a spot,” he said. “In that time of the game I would think you would let people play. But I haven’t seen it. I have to go and watch the film. You know what, you don’t want to leave it up to the refs’ hands anyways. You hope you make a few plays earlier in the game to change the outcome. If it comes down to that, then that’s what it is. That’s what the guy’s job is to do.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan said even less about the play.

“I didn’t see it,” Shanahan told reporters. “They didn’t show it up on the screen, so I never saw it.”

The rest of us only saw one angle, which was inconclusive at best. At worst, there was no interference at all, and one of the most exciting Thursday night games the league has ever presented possibly was determined by an what Marv Levy would call an over-officious jerk.