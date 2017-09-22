Alex Smith has been great in AFC West road games

Getty Images

The Chiefs head to L.A. for the first of three AFC West road trips on Sunday, and they should be very encouraged by one historical fact: Since 2013, quarterback Alex Smith has generated 16 touchdown passes and only one interception in divisional away games.

So how does that happen? Coach Andy Reid was asked that question on Friday by reporters.

“That’s a tough one,” Reid said. “Listen, I don’t know the answer. It’s a good stat though, I like the stat. Let’s just keep it going. That’s the positive part.”

Reid added that he doesn’t think they do anything different in those games.

“I just think that’s probably how it worked out,” Reid said.

It’s worked out well through two 2017 games for Smith, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He gets a chance to do it in a return to Southern California, where he first became the quarterback he now is. With weapons like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Kareem Hunt, it’s hard to imagine the Alex Smith momentum train being derailed this weekend.