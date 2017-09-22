Bears expect to have Kyle Long back in lineup this weekend

Getty Images

Bears guard Kyle Long hasn’t played in a game for a long time.

Long last saw game action in Week 10 of last season and was placed on injured reserve a short time later due to an ankle injury. Long would go on to have surgery on the ankle last December and undergo a long rehab period that stretched into training camp. There were additional issues with the ankle during the summer and Long sat out the first two games of this season while waiting to get right.

It looks like he’s finally there. Coach John Fox said Thursday that the team feels Long is ready for the final step in his return to action.

“Our medical people think he’s ready,” Fox said, via the Chicago Sun Times. “Our coaches think he’s ready. We’ll see how much he can endure, whether we have him on any kind of a pitch count. Right now it’s looking very promising.”

The Bears will host the Steleers this weekend as they look for their first win of the 2017 season.