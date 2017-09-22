Ben McAdoo takes part of the blame, retroactively

Getty Images

Giants coach Ben McAdoo was quick to blame quarterback Eli Manning for some problems in last week’s loss to the Lions.

But after sleeping on it, he realized some of the fault was his, and was willing to say so.

McAdoo initially faulted Manning for “sloppy quarterback play,”for a delay of game call on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, and Manning was willing to take the criticism with a degree of grace.

“Looking back on it, I can make the decision faster, I can get the call in faster,” McAdoo said, via the team’s official website. “I always look at myself critically, but it is up to Eli to get the ball snapped. That’s every quarterback everywhere since the beginning of time, since there was a play clock. That’s the case.”

Of course, taking a few days to take the blame isn’t exactly a profile in courage, but at least he got there.

He also suggested that he’s still considering let someone other than himself call the plays.

“Whatever is best for the team to have success is important to me. It’s not ego. I don’t have an ego in this thing,” he said. “It’s what I have to do to help the team be successful. If giving up plays means we can score one more point a game or one more yard a game, then I am willing to do it. I am not saying I am going to do it.”

We’ll tune in next week to see if McAdoo actually follows through, or realizes he’s in some way responsible for the things that happen to his team.