Ben McAdoo takes part of the blame, retroactively

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 22, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT
Getty Images

Giants coach Ben McAdoo was quick to blame quarterback Eli Manning for some problems in last week’s loss to the Lions.

But after sleeping on it, he realized some of the fault was his, and was willing to say so.

McAdoo initially faulted Manning for “sloppy quarterback play,”for a delay of game call on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line,  and Manning was willing to take the criticism with a degree of grace.

“Looking back on it, I can make the decision faster, I can get the call in faster,” McAdoo said, via the team’s official website. “I always look at myself critically, but it is up to Eli to get the ball snapped. That’s every quarterback everywhere since the beginning of time, since there was a play clock. That’s the case.”

Of course, taking a few days to take the blame isn’t exactly a profile in courage, but at least he got there.

He also suggested that he’s still considering let someone other than himself call the plays.

“Whatever is best for the team to have success is important to me. It’s not ego. I don’t have an ego in this thing,” he said. “It’s what I have to do to help the team be successful. If giving up plays means we can score one more point a game or one more yard a game, then I am willing to do it. I am not saying I am going to do it.”

We’ll tune in next week to see if McAdoo actually follows through, or realizes he’s in some way responsible for the things that happen to his team.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Ben McAdoo takes part of the blame, retroactively

  1. I could of sworn coaches could call timeout if they see the play clock running out and know their qb won’t get it off. I know they shouldn’t have to but I could of sworn some good coaches have but hey McAdoo can’t get mad about a LT giving up 3 sacks and not to mention they couldn’t run the ball to the left behind that LT but who cares Eli threw a pick and got that delay of game

  2. What a swell guy, he blames the QB for not snapping the ball when he didn’t have a play to run? Makes total sense…dimwit.

    Eli should have backed the bus up over this fool.

  3. I truly miss having TC as the head coach. McAdoo just isn’t cut out for head coach. What boggles my mind is how well the offense did under his guidance in his first year back in 2014. Eli had a career season, and Beckham was just spectacular that season. He still calls the plays, and the OL was still just as bad back then. Flowers was still Flowers, and there wasn’t a running game by any means. With the addition of Shepard and now Marshall, our offense is struggling more than ever.

    Go back to the play calling of 2014, McAdoo, and stop with these give-up runs on 3rd and long and your boring, largely predictable play calling.

  6. He was better served as an OC. Honestly I don’t understand these coaches who are calling offensive plays while also being head coach. I know occasionally that works out but seems like the exception not the rule. Probably Sean Payton and saints were last team to win a super bowl that way. And Jim Caldwell was on the other sideline, so take that with a grain of salt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!