Brent Grimes, Gerald McCoy questionable, Chris Baker doubtful, Kwon Alexander out for Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t have middle linebacker Kwon Alexander on Sunday, presenting an even bigger challenge in trying to stop Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Alexander missed practice all week with a hamstring injury that limited him to 40 snaps last week.

Rookie Kendell Beckwith moved from his strongside spot Sunday after Alexander left. Adarius Glanton moved into the strongside spot.

Adding to the Bucs’ injury concerns, defensive tackle Chris Baker and defensive end Jacquies Smith are doubtful with the flu. Clinton McDonald would start for Baker.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (ankle) had his first full practice of the week Friday and is questionable. Cornerback Brent Grimes (shoulder) also is questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Linebacker Devante Bond (knee) and guard Kevin Pamphile (illness) are questionable.





