Broncos list Garett Bolles, Bennie Fowler as questionable

Getty Images

The Broncos list left tackle Garett Bolles as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills. The first-round pick has a lower left leg bruise that initially looked worse than what it turned out to be.

“He is obviously getting better fast,” coach Vance Joseph said. “He is traveling to the game, so he is questionable.”

Bolles missed Wednesday’s practice but returned on a limited basis Thursday.

“If he’s ready to play physically, you’re OK, but the mental reps that he missed on Wednesday is a concern,” Joseph said.

Wide receiver Bennie Fowler remains in concussion protocol. The Broncos him him as questionable. The Broncos have ruled out quarterback Paxton Lynch and cornerback Brendan Langley.