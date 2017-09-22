Browns promote Jordan Leslie

Getty Images

The Browns promoted wide receiver Jordan Leslie from the practice squad. They waived wide receiver Reggie Davis in a corresponding move.

Cleveland placed wide receiver Corey Coleman on injured reserve earlier this week with a broken hand, and wide receiver Sammie Coates is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Leslie led the Browns with two receiving touchdowns in the preseason, making nine receptions for 93 yards. He was signed to the practice squad Tuesday and spent time on the Browns’ practice squad in 2016.

Davis, a rookie, joined the Browns via waivers from Atlanta during final roster cuts. He was inactive the first two games.

