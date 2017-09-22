C.J. Anderson: Fastest I ran all game vs. Cowboys was to meet Jason Witten

Getty Images

Most NFL players were NFL fans growing up, which means young players are often playing with and against their childhood idols. In the case of Broncos running back C.J. Anderson, meeting a childhood idol was the biggest thrill of Sunday’s game.

Anderson, whose Broncos beat the Cowboys on Sunday, couldn’t wait to meet Dallas tight end Jason Witten, who’s been in the NFL since Anderson was 12 years old.

“After the game, I saw him in the tunnel, and I literally did sprint, that was the fastest I ran the whole game, just to shake his hand and tell him how much I appreciate him, and thank him for being such a great role model,” Anderson told NFL Media.

Anderson played like a grown man, carrying 25 times for 118 yards against the Cowboys. But once the game was over, he was like a kid mingling among his football heroes.