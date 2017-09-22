Chris Long named NFLPA Community MVP for Week Two

AP

Eagles defensive end Chris Long announced this week that he is donating his first six game checks of the season to fund a pair of scholarships to his high school and he’ll now have $10,000 more to use for charitable causes.

Long went to the St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia and said in a statement that he wanted to “combat” the “hatred and bigotry” seen in the streets of the town when white nationalist groups staged protests there in August. A woman protesting those groups was killed when a man drove his car into her.

The NFLPA announced on Friday that Long has been named their Community MVP for the second week of the season in recognition of his action. The union will make a $10,000 donation to Long’s foundation or a charity of his choice.

“It’s a great honor to be named NFLPA Community MVP,” Long said in a release from the NFLPA. “So many of my peers from around the league do so much in their respective communities on a daily basis. To be mentioned among them is exciting for myself and The Chris Long Foundation. Football has given us a tremendous platform and resources to make the most of this platform, and I’ll always do my best to be worthy of receiving those gifts. We will be sure to put the generous gift of $10,000 to great use.”

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick have also been named Community MVPs by the NFLPA this season.