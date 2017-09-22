Cliff Avril fined $9,115 for facemask

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive lineman Cliff Avril cost his team 15 yards Sunday against the 49ers. He cost himself $9,115.

That’s what the league fined him this week for a facemask penalty.

During Carlos Hyde‘s 27-yard run with seconds remaining in the first half, Avril inexplicably grabbed tight end George Kittle‘s facemask away from the play.

It gave the 49ers a first down at the Seattle 28 with 33 seconds remaining until halftime. They got a field goal out of it to tie the Seahawks 6-6 at intermission.