Colts add Matt Jones to active roster

Running back Matt Jones‘ first stay on the Colts’ active roster lasted less than a week, but came back to their practice squad and will get some more time on the main roster this weekend.

The Colts announced on Friday that they have promoted Jones and waived guard Ian Silberman.

Jones was summoned because of the shoulder injury that Marlon Mack suffered during practice this week. Mack has been ruled out, which leaves Frank Gore, Robert Turbin and Jones as the team’s backfield options against the Browns.

The Colts also ruled out center Ryan Kelly, cornerback Quincy Wilson, linebacker Anthony Walker and, of course, quarterback Andrew Luck. They hope to have cornerback Vontae Davis in the lineup for the first time this season, but he looms as a game-time decision.