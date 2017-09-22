Cordy Glenn won’t play this week

Getty Images

The Bills will be down a starting offensive lineman against the Broncos on Sunday.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn said on Friday, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, that he will not be in the lineup when Denver pays a visit to Buffalo. Bills coach Sean McDermott said earlier in the day that the team was not confident about his chances of playing while announcing that Glenn would miss his second practice of the week.

Glenn was able to practice on Thursday in a limited fashion despite a right ankle injury. He missed five games last year and much of the team’s work this offseason while waiting for a full recovery from a left ankle/foot injury.

Rookie Dion Dawkins will take over at left tackle as the Bills try to hand the Broncos their first loss of the season.