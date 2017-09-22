Corey Graham’s consecutive game streak will end at 159

Posted by Josh Alper on September 22, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that safety Corey Graham would be a game-time decision when he met with the media on Friday morning, but Pederson was either misinformed or trying some misdirection with the Giants.

The Eagles released their official injury report for Sunday’s NFC East matchup and Graham has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury. It’s a rare thing for Graham to be ruled out of action as he has played in 159 straight games since missing time during his rookie season with the Bears in 2007.

Pederson also said defensive back Jaylen Watkins would be a Sunday decision, but, like Graham, Watkins has been ruled out well ahead of time because of his hamstring. Cornerback Ronald Darby will miss another game with an ankle injury, so the Eagles will be short in the secondary.

They’ll be even shorter if safety Rodney McLeod, who is also hampered by a hamstring, can’t play. McLeod was listed as questionable on Friday.

8 responses to “Corey Graham’s consecutive game streak will end at 159

  1. That’s a heck of an accomplishment, not only play in 159 consecutive games but to be employed long enough to play that many games. Hope he heals up soon, the Eagles arrow is shooting straight up and they will be a contender sooner rather than later.

  4. Was he #2 for safeties? I know Glover Quin of the Lions has a longer streak (not sure how much) but for anyone to play a position like that and not miss a game in damn near 10 years is insane

  5. Way to go coach. I’m pretty sure Belichik knows who is actually in and out for NE. The Pederson era can’t end soon enough.

    That said – everything points to a Giants win this weekend. Desperation, paired with a home game, topped off with a secondary (going against OBJ) that was one of the worst WHEN HEALTHY. If NY loses this one, they may end up going 0-16.

  7. Pederson has no idea what is going on. Said 2 guys were game time that were listed as out, and said McLeod would not take part in practice…before he was a full participant an hour later

    the guy is in over his head

  8. Hey igglezphan….the game is an away game for the Giants and Pederson was 7-9 with a rookie QB…and you want him fired? You must be a Giants fan for sure…now that is a staff in trouble….

