Corey Graham’s consecutive game streak will end at 159

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that safety Corey Graham would be a game-time decision when he met with the media on Friday morning, but Pederson was either misinformed or trying some misdirection with the Giants.

The Eagles released their official injury report for Sunday’s NFC East matchup and Graham has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury. It’s a rare thing for Graham to be ruled out of action as he has played in 159 straight games since missing time during his rookie season with the Bears in 2007.

Pederson also said defensive back Jaylen Watkins would be a Sunday decision, but, like Graham, Watkins has been ruled out well ahead of time because of his hamstring. Cornerback Ronald Darby will miss another game with an ankle injury, so the Eagles will be short in the secondary.

They’ll be even shorter if safety Rodney McLeod, who is also hampered by a hamstring, can’t play. McLeod was listed as questionable on Friday.