Derrick Henry could start with DeMarco Murray listed as questionable

AP

Titans running back Derrick Henry could make the second start of his career Sunday. Tennessee lists DeMarco Murray as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Henry has 20 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown this season, while Murray has 21 carries for 69 yards and no touchdowns.

“[Henry] appears to be the type of guy that the more you hand it to him, the stronger he gets,” Titans offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “At the end of the day, he’s getting strong and hopefully those guys are getting weaker. But he appears to be a guy that the more he touches it, the stronger he gets.”

Murray played 37 of the team’s 68 snaps Sunday before leaving with a tight hamstring, which cost him much of training camp and the preseason. Henry played 30 offensive snaps.

Murray, who led the league in rushing in 2014 with the Cowboys, returned to practice Friday but was limited.

“Both could be the starter on any team,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. “We’re just very fortunate that we’ve got them on our team.”