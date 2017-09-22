Ereck Flowers: Three plays overshadow good work I did

Getty Images

Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers‘ play got a lot of attention on Monday night because he was charged with blocking Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah and Ansah’s three sacks helped propel Detroit to a 24-10 victory in the Meadowlands.

That made Flowers a focal point for criticism for the second straight week as the Giants offense has been hamstrung by sacks along with other difficulties on their way to an 0-2 start to the season. He said Thursday that he “could not care less” about any critiques that might be sent his way because he thinks he’s doing just fine most of the time.

“Minus those few plays, I thought I played all right,” Flowers said, via NJ.com. “Those three plays were big, so it overshadows any good work I did. But other than that, I’m on to the next week.”

Giants coach Ben McAdoo tried to sell a similar line of thinking earlier this week when he said Flowers “did some good things” in the loss to the Lions while castigating quarterback Eli Manning for a delay of game penalty.

There are a lot of plays every week and Flowers certainly isn’t awful on all of them, but the nature of his position means that the spotlight is unavoidable when he screws up once let alone three times in a short period. The sacks hurt the offense on their own and their negative impact is multiplied by the effect it has on Manning’s desire to get rid of the ball quickly as well as the kinds of plays that the Giants feel comfortable calling. That’s why anything good Flowers does has been overshadowed and it’s why all eyes will be on him when he tries to stop the Eagles from planting Manning in the turf this Sunday.