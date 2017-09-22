Evan Engram out of concussion protocol, cleared to play

Posted by Charean Williams on September 22, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT
AP

Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram went through a limited practice Friday after being cleared from concussion protocol. He will play Sunday.

Engram has eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Giants did rule out right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin) and backup linebacker J.T. Thomas (groin).

Justin Pugh will start at right tackle after moving there from left guard during last week’s game. Hart played only two snaps before re-injuring his ankle. Brett Jones will start at left guard.

Calvin Munson will replace Goodson at middle linebacker for a second consecutive week.

The Giants list cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) as questionable. He was limited in practice Friday.

1 responses to “Evan Engram out of concussion protocol, cleared to play

  1. So they are still going with Flowers at LEFT TACKLE?

    Holy cow! Eli Manning won’t finish the game with Flowers protecting his blind side.
    FLowers may not finish the game either–he might get into another fight with ODB Jr. Or Geno Smith. Who knows.

    So is Sean Payton going to coach the Giants next year? I doubt it will be McAdoo if he can’t make the decision to bench Flowers or move him to right tackle.

