Evan Engram out of concussion protocol, cleared to play

AP

Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram went through a limited practice Friday after being cleared from concussion protocol. He will play Sunday.

Engram has eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Giants did rule out right tackle Bobby Hart (ankle), middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (shin) and backup linebacker J.T. Thomas (groin).

Justin Pugh will start at right tackle after moving there from left guard during last week’s game. Hart played only two snaps before re-injuring his ankle. Brett Jones will start at left guard.

Calvin Munson will replace Goodson at middle linebacker for a second consecutive week.

The Giants list cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) as questionable. He was limited in practice Friday.