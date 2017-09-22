Falcons without right tackle Ryan Schraeder this week

Getty Images

The Falcons are going to be without a starting tackle and their best pass-rusher for this week’s battle of undefeateds against the Lions.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons right tackle Ryan Schraeder has been ruled out this week because of a concussion.

That leaves trade acquisition Ty Sambrailo to start against the Lions. He was acquired from the Broncos on Sept. 1 for a fifth-round pick.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he hopes Schrader will be able to return next week.

The Falcons had previous ruled out pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr. (hamstring) and defensive end Courtney Upshaw (ankle) with injuries sustained in Sunday night’s win over the Packers. That creates an opportunity for first-rounder Takkarist McKinley to play a bigger role this week.