Friday morning one-liners

AP

Andre Reed likes what he’s seen from Bills rookie WR Zay Jones.

Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso said his family in Puerto Rico is OK after the latest hurricane.

What’s the best way for the Patriots to handle TE Rob Gronkowski?

The Jets aren’t in the mood to discuss their run defense.

Lardarius Webb is surprised and happy to be leading the Ravens in interceptions.

The Bengals defense has a test coming on Sunday.

Patience is a virtue when it comes to Browns QB DeShone Kizer.

The Steelers expect RB Le'Veon Bell to have a breakout game soon.

Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel has a long history with Tom Brady.

It may be too early to draw any conclusions about the Colts offensive line.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is making his first overseas trip this weekend.

What are the Titans’ plans for dealing with Russell Wilson?

Broncos RB C.J. Anderson explained the change in his approach this offseason.

Chiefs LB Justin Houston was under the weather on Thursday.

CB Gareon Conley could be in line for more playing time with the Raiders.

Do the Chargers have enough speed to keep up with the Chiefs?

A look ahead to Cowboys WR Dez Bryant‘s matchup with Patrick Peterson.

Is play calling the biggest issue with the Giants offense?

Healthy safeties are in short supply for the Eagles.

LB Zach Brown feels like a good fit for the Redskins.

CB Prince Amukamara is looking forward to playing in a game for the Bears.

Facing off in practice helps Lions QB Matthew Stafford and S Glover Quin.

Kyle Murphy‘s play has built confidence with his Packers teammates.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook wants to get off to faster starts.

Falcons S Keanu Neal has his eye on Lions TE Eric Ebron.

TE Ed Dickson is in line for a bigger role with the Panthers.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore missed practice again on Thursday.

The Buccaneers are looking for more efficiency on deep passes.

There’s a rhino named after Cardinals G Alex Boone at a zoo in San Francisco.

Rams receivers had a good Thursday night.

WR Pierre Garçon did his part to keep the 49ers in Thursday’s loss.

Will 2017 be a breakout season for Seahawks WR Paul Richardson?