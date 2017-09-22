Jamie Collins out, Myles Garrett doubtful for Browns

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson said this week that defensive end Myles Garrett has made huge progress in his recovery from a high ankle sprain and that was enough to keep the team from ruling him out of this weekend’s game against the Colts.

It is still a long shot that Garrett will be in the lineup, however. Garrett will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game and the slight upgrade from the first two weeks would seem to be a good sign for the rookie’s chances of making his regular season debut against the Bengals in Week Four.

While the Browns are holding out some hope for Garrett, they closed the door on linebacker Jamie Collins‘ chances of playing. Collins has been ruled out with a concussion.

Wide receiver Sammie Coates is also listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury, which means the rest of the receiving corps will likely be tasked with making up for the loss of Corey Coleman to a broken hand.