Jared Goff starting to look like a No. 1 pick after best game of his career against 49ers

There wasn’t much to get excited about based on Jared Goff‘s seven starts as a rookie last season for the Los Angeles Rams. Seven starts, five touchdowns, seven interceptions and not a single victory to show for his troubles.

But through the first three games of the 2017 season, Goff appears to have made significant strides forward.

Goff completed 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the victory in what was certainly his best start as a professional. He also wasn’t sacked once by the 49ers, the first such game of his career. After not throwing for more than 235 yards in any of seven starts in 2016, Goff posted his first 300-yard gain in L.A.’s season opening win against the Indianapolis Colts and nearly reached 300 yards again Thursday night against the 49ers.

The Rams have already scored more points in three games this season (107) than in Goff’s seven starts combined from last season (85). The Rams failed to score more than 21 points in any game Goff started last year. They’ve twice eclipsed 40 points scored already this season after their 41-39 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

While the change in coaching staff almost certainly has made a significant difference as well, Goff is starting to show that he was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft. If he can continue to play like he has through the first three weeks, the Rams might find themselves a playoff contender come the end of the season.