Kyle Shanahan on offensive pass interference: I saw a very good route

Posted by Charean Williams on September 22, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT
AP

In postgame interviews, Kyle Shanahan didn’t have much to say about the offensive pass interference penalty called against his team late in Thursday’s game. The 49ers coach said then that he “didn’t see it.”

After seeing it, Shanahan said a lot by saying little.

“I saw a very good route,” Shanahan said, via quotes distributed by the team.

In other words, the 49ers aren’t buying the flag thrown on receiver Trent Taylor.

Brian Hoyer completed an 11-yard pass to Taylor on third-and-10, down to the Rams 39 with less than two minutes to go. It would have given the 49ers a first down and put them in field-goal range.

Hoyer threw an incompletion on third-and-20 and took a sack on fourth down, and the Rams ran out the clock.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Kyle Shanahan on offensive pass interference: I saw a very good route

  1. Players aren’t the only ones that need to protect the integrity of the shield. So do the refs. Blown calls undermine the competitive integrity of the game.

  2. Unlike the lame Unsportman called on Donald just a few plays before that one on that legit sack. What comes around…

  4. Offensive pass interference must be a “point of emphasis” this year. There have been several blown OPI calls already this year. The refs don’t seem to understand that “point of emphasis” doesn’t mean that you can just make up something that didn’t happen. These guys need to be behind podiums after the games answering for their mistakes like coaches and players do. The refs get paid to do their job too.

  5. Call it all the time against every receiver, at any time during the game or don’t call it on anyone. Simple. Refs pick and choose who gets called and who doesn’t. That goes for all penalties not just PI. The NFL is continuing to decline and the terrible officiating is part of the reason.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!