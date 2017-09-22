Kyle Shanahan on offensive pass interference: I saw a very good route

AP

In postgame interviews, Kyle Shanahan didn’t have much to say about the offensive pass interference penalty called against his team late in Thursday’s game. The 49ers coach said then that he “didn’t see it.”

After seeing it, Shanahan said a lot by saying little.

“I saw a very good route,” Shanahan said, via quotes distributed by the team.

In other words, the 49ers aren’t buying the flag thrown on receiver Trent Taylor.

Brian Hoyer completed an 11-yard pass to Taylor on third-and-10, down to the Rams 39 with less than two minutes to go. It would have given the 49ers a first down and put them in field-goal range.

Hoyer threw an incompletion on third-and-20 and took a sack on fourth down, and the Rams ran out the clock.