Melvin Gordon questionable, Jason Verrett out again

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon popped up on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant in practice because of a knee issue and he remained limited in practice on Friday.

That led the team to list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs in Los Angeles. The mid-week addition to the injury report usually isn’t a great sign, but the fact that he wasn’t downgraded to being out of practice altogether is a positive sign for his chances of playing.

There’s no such positive signs for cornerback Jason Verrett. He’ll miss his second straight game with a knee injury and has now missed 14 of the last 19 games that the Chargers have played. Trevor Williams will start in his place and figures to be tested frequently after the Dolphins found success going that way last week.

Wide receiver Mike Williams was ruled out with the back injury that’s been bothering him since rookie minicamp. The first-round pick has yet to play in any games since joining the Chargers in April.