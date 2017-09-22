NFL adjusts its cancer awareness focus

Posted by Mike Florio on September 22, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT
For the NFL, October has become synonymous with breast cancer awareness. In 2017, the league will for the first time since the program began adjust its focus.

During a Friday media briefing, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said that the league will have a broader cancer awareness platform in 2017, with other types of cancer getting attention. One of the goals will be to promote awareness of cancers that can be caught and treated with periodic screening.

The individual clubs also will have some discretion regarding the specific form of cancer on which they choose to focus. Though Lockhart didn’t say it, the change means that colors other than pink may be making their way into the uniforms of the various teams.

It’s a smart move. Plenty of cancers — like colorectal and prostate — can be detected early and cured. But fans need to be encouraged to get screened, and the broader focus will hopefully result in more lives being saved.

  1. Good decision. Now it’s time to have the players wear red ribbons during the Super Bowl in honor of Heart Disease Awareness month (February) as heart disease kills more women and men per year than all forms of cancer COMBINED.

  2. It would also be great if the NFL “adjusted” what they do with all the money they bring in selling pink Cancer Awareness gear such as jersey’s, t-shirts, wristbands and more. Every year they act like they’re doing all of this to support what is an extremely worthwhile cause, and every year they donate LESS than %1 of the proceeds to actual causes and pocket the remainder for the benefit of themselves. It’s crazy to me that more people aren’t talking about this, as it is such a blatant extortion of a cause in order to generate more profit for the National Football League.

  3. Until they start donating WAY more than the less than 1% they do, they can take their merchandise and shove it. It’s a travesty they’ve gotten away with this for so many years!!

  4. So sick of the pandering to certain groups while ignoring others. The vast majority of people that follow football are men and it never made sense to me to do a whole month of breast cancer awareness if you aren’t reaching as broad of a target audience as the scale of that promotion would suggest.

    Do a week in pink and a week in light blue. Why is this so hard? Oh yeah, I forgot…

  5. Aye, if the NFL had EVER really wanted to support taboo cancer issues what better candidates than testicular and prostate? Breast cancer pink gear was all about PR and merchandising – but what do you expect from a billionaires’ club?

  7. “So sick of the pandering to certain groups while ignoring others.”

    You’re right, the NFL should address every cause in every game. Players should be drowning in ribbons, trinkets, headbands, and wristbands of every color just to make the oversensitive feel comfortable.

  9. Here’s an idea..

    Instead of actually donating less than around 5% what your awareness month brings in.. donate 100% of it. You know support the cause you are pushing.

  14. My Mom passed from Breast cancer……anything that can be done to highlight the cause is….. in my book a-ok…

  20. September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Pediatric cancer receives less than 4% of the hundreds of billions of dollars allocated by the federal government. Problem is pediatric cancer does not have the marketing machine breast cancer has, so the kids get left behind.

    I don’t need the NFL to help me spread awareness but if they choose to do so, great!!

    In the meantime, check out your local children’s hospital. You’ll be stunned.

