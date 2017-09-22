NFL cautions against painting Aaron Hernandez as a victim

Posted by Mike Florio on September 22, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT
The NFL didn’t have a response to the news of the Aaron Hernandez lawsuit against the league and the Patriots on Thursday. On Friday, the league definitely had one.

League spokesman Joe Lockhart, during a periodic media briefing, stressed that the news of Hernandez’s “severe” case of CTE should not result in Hernandez being treated as a victim.

“His personal story is complex, it doesn’t lend itself to simple answers,” Lockhart said. “He was convicted of a homicide and his well-documented behavioral issues began long before he played in the National Football League. . . . The real victims are the friends and family of those he killed, along with his young daughter.”

As to the status of the CTE phenomenon, Lockhart emphasized that more research is needed.

“It’s a very complicated puzzle,” he said. “Every piece is important. . . There are a lot of dots here, and science just hasn’t been able to connect them.”

As to the lawsuit filed by Hernandez, Lockhart was unequivocal and clear: “We intend to contest the claim vigorously.” However, Lockhart had no specifics regarding the strategy. The argument that the labor deal prevents any lawsuit surely will be made; before it gets to that point, however, the league may argue that Hernandez’s rights already have been determined by the settlement of the class action. The NFL doesn’t yet know whether Hernandez was part of the class, or whether he opted out of it.

9 responses to “NFL cautions against painting Aaron Hernandez as a victim

  4. I have no doubt Hernandez had CTE, I’ve thought that for awhile. I have no doubt one day we’ll be reading about OJ Simpson having the worst case of CTE they’ve ever seen.

    As rarely as I agree with NFL brass giving statements, you can’t excuse these awful people by saying they have CTE. There’s no simple answers to what makes someone a murderer. Any murderer has to be sick in the head, but every person sick in the head doesn’t become a murderer. Never excuse that behavior with sickness, upbringing, background, parenting, drugs, ANYTHING.

    Aaron Hernandez was a terrible person. Period.

  5. Those who play professional football know (or should know) the risks going in. It’s a personal choice, no one is making anyone play. Enough of this!

  8. Of course….Its the NFL s fault Hernandez robbed and pistol whipped people at the age of 15. How about people taking some responsibility for there actions. Im no CTE expert but lets stop with the excuses for a guy that just made poor decision after poor decision and it cost him his life ..LITERALLY………

  9. CTE is real. What also is real is deflecting blame. The family can’t come to grips with the fact that this guy was at fault for his own circumstance. He had the world in his hands. He had material wealth, fame and things that most of us can only dream of. I’m sure he worked hard to get it and deserved his station in life. He also worked hard to destroy it all. That’s hard to stomach but true. So now the will sue the NFL to line their pockets and deflect blame. It’s a shame but I expected nothing less.

