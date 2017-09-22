No plans to move Patriots-Raiders from Mexico City

AP

After an earthquake on Tuesday that killed more than 200 people and toppled buildings in and around Mexico City, the NFL said it was looking into whether the game between the Patriots and Raiders scheduled for November 19 could still be played as planned at the city’s Estadio Azteca.

On Friday, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said that the league has no plans to change the site of the game.

An initial review showed that the stadium avoided any major damage that would force the league to move the game to a different location, although he added the league remains in contact with local officials to ensure that is the best course of action.

Assuming all remains as scheduled, it will be the second straight year that the NFL has staged a game in Mexico. The Raiders beat the Texans 27-20 in a Monday night game last season.