Noah Brown not fined for low block on Von Miller

AP

Von Miller didn’t like it, but Cowboys receiver Noah Brown did nothing illegal with a low block on the linebacker that injured Miller’s knee.

The league did not fine Brown.

“Von Miller is a great player, and he gets blocked a lot of different ways,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Friday when asked about Miller’s complaint. “He’s certainly been cut a lot of times in his life. So we have a tremendous amount of respect for him. Noah was trying to execute that block as well as he could to keep him out of the play.”

Miller called Brown’s block “dirty” on Wednesday, via Troy Renck of Denver7, and “just baffling” on Thursday.

Miller’s knee limited him in Wednesday’s practice, but he returned as a full participant Thursday.