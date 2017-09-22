OBJ not fined for block that caused Jarrad Davis concussion

Getty Images

The Lions don’t have a problem with the block in the back from receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that shoved first-round rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis into a concussion. The NFL doesn’t have a problem with it, either.

According to the league, Beckham won’t be fined for the maneuver, which didn’t draw a flag but probably should have. It would have been a surprise if a fine had been imposed, since illegal blocks aren’t the kind of safety violations that can directly lead to injury.

Davis will miss Sunday’s game against the Falcons, an absence that will make it difficult for the Lions to contain a potent Atlanta offense.