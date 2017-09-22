Offensive pass interference may be a sudden point of emphasis

Posted by Mike Florio on September 22, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

So why did officials kill the 49ers’ final drive with a tacky-tack offensive pass interference call on Thursday night? It’s possibly a result of the periodic reminders that the league office provides to game officials.

As one source explained it to PFT, the league routinely sends clips and memos to game officials pointing out missed calls from the prior week. This often leads to an overreaction, with the officials suddenly paying unreasonable attention to dynamics that previously had been policed less zealously.

With several questionable offensive pass interference calls on Sunday and continuing to Thursday, it’s possible that the league decided that too many offensive pass interference calls were missed in Week One, prompting the league office to emphasize offensive pass interference moving forward. Which resulted in the flag that effectively ended the 49ers’ comeback against the Rams.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Offensive pass interference may be a sudden point of emphasis

  3. Offensive PI is the least called foul in football. Way too many pushoffs go uncalled and I see to many WR’s holding/interfering with the corner to prevent an interception from happening. I don’t like over officiated games, but offensive PI needs to be called more.

  4. Well, it’s nice to see a new “emphasis’ that doesn’t single out the Patriots for once. Two years ago, the league instructed it’s refs to start calling OPI, and according to reports, the film clips they had the refs watch were almost entirely clips of Gronk. Pretty subtle, huh? They may as well have just sent all the refs a memo saying “please flag Rob Gronkoswski for offensive pass interference”.

    In fact, this “emphasis” probably cost the Patriots the Super Bowl that year, as a bogus OPI call against Gronk cost the Pats the regular season game against Denver, which cost them hold field advantage in the playoffs.

  7. Or Week 2. just go and watch a few throws to Alshon Jeffery against Terrance Mitchell in the Philly v KC game. He was essentially cloths lining him in one in the end zone

  8. Too many flags, leave the game alone.

    Let the boys play.

    That call (wrong call) killed the 9ers comeback.

    Horrible call, horrible result.

    Bruce Irvin’s excessive tacking personal foul this week was almost as bad.

    NoFunLeague

  9. They need to trim down the rule book so subjective zebras aren’t impacting the games every week with little ticky tack calls.

    THERE IS TOO MUCH OFFICIATING! There are too many unnecessarily elaborate rules that can be interpreted 20 different ways. Take the game out of the refs hands, especially since they prove week after week that they are incapable of handling all the responsibility.

    Let these guys play the game and battle. The rule book could easily be trimmed in half, and absolutely should be. Then we’ll have more plays, fewer bad calls, fewer reasons for game delaying reviews.

    We come to watch the players make plays, not to watch refs grossly misinterpret poorly written rules.

  11. They need to trim down the rule book so subjective zebras aren’t impacting the games every week with little ticky tack calls.

    THERE IS TOO MUCH OFFICIATING! There are too many unnecessarily elaborate rules that can be interpreted 20 different ways. Take the game out of the refs hands, especially since they prove week after week that they are incapable of handling all the responsibility.

    Let these guys play the game and battle. The rule book could easily be trimmed in half, and absolutely should be. Then we’ll have more plays, fewer bad calls, fewer reasons for game delaying reviews.

    We come to watch the players make plays, not to watch refs grossly misinterpret poorly written rules.

    ================================

    And when your team loses because of blatant no call…hey they are letting them play.

  13. dmuehlausen – that’s not the point. Lessen the amount of ticky tack rules so there are fewer reasons to make calls or non-calls. Like in Atlanta-GB last week, a big momentum changing play is wiped out because Bennett kinda sorta bumps into a defender at the line of scrimmage (even though it was within the legal 1 yard zone anyway). Play comes back, game is changed for no reason other than a refs misinterpretation of an unnecessary rule. Or last night, a receiver is fighting for the ball to make a play, gets called back because of some bogus interpretation of what OPI is. I’m saying it needs to be simplified so the players are allowed to play the game without having flags thrown every 3 plays because of minor little insignificant happenings.

    All these elaborate intricate easily misinterpreted rules do not make the game better or fairer or safer. It ruins it and slows it down. So trim them down and let the players play. That’s the point.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!