Patriots placing Vincent Valentine on injured reserve, promoting Geneo Grissom

AP

The Patriots are placing defensive tackle Vincent Valentine on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. New England will promote defensive end Geneo Grissom off its practice squad, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Valentine’s knee injury has kept him mostly out of practice since the season started.

The Patriots drafted Valentine in the third round in 2016. He played in 13 games last season, with 19 tackles and a sack.

He joins wide receiver Julian Edelman, cornerback Cyrus Jones, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and linebacker Shea McClellin on the team’s injured reserve list.

The Patriots now have Malcom Brown, Lawrence Guy and Alan Branch as their top defensive tackles.

Grissom was a third-round choice in 2015. He split last season between the active roster and the practice squad, and in 11 games, he played 12 defensive snaps and 250 special teams snaps. He appeared in 15 games in 2015.