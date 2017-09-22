Patriots rookie Harvey Langi fined for facemask

Getty Images

Undrafted rookie Harvey Langi made his NFL debut Sunday. The Patriots linebacker played six defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps and made one special teams tackle.

He also came out of it with a $9,115 fine for unnecessary roughness.

Langi was penalized for grabbing a facemask on a first-quarter kickoff. It gave the Saints good field position at their own 38, and they went 34 yards before settling for a field goal.

Langi’s tackle came later in the quarter when he stopped Saints returner Alvin Kamara.