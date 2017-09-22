Questionable interference call clouds stellar Thursday night game

It was one of the most competitive, intense, and unexpectedly entertaining Thursday night games since the NFL decided to turn short-week football into a franchise. And it ended with a questionable call that will make the 49ers and their fans justifiably salty for months to come.

After a late fumble resulted in a late touchdown followed by a late failure to convert the two-point conversion chased by a beautifully-executed onside kick, the 49ers seemed to convert a key third down to keep alive a chance at redemption for kicker Robbie Gould, whose shanked extra point try forced the 49ers to go for two in an effort to tie the game.

But it wasn’t to be. Receiver Trent Taylor was called for offensive pass interference by referee Jeff Triplette’s crew. Based on the only angle shown during the broadcast, the penalty l looked questionable at best — and definitely not like the kind of call that gets made late in a game, when flags supposedly slide deeper into the officials’ pockets.

It’s unclear whether Taylor pushed Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman with Taylor’s right arm. The TV angle doesn’t show the kind of extension that ordinarily constitutes pass interference at the top of a route. Indeed, far more blatant instances of pushing off go uncalled all the time.

Even if there was a push, Robey-Coleman wasn’t impeded. He was playing Taylor to the inside and simply didn’t react to the cut.

It will be interesting to hear whether coach Kyle Shanahan has anything to say about a call that swiped the 49ers of a potential win — and that also robbed the viewing audience of what could have been one of the most memorable finishes of the year.

While the ending doesn’t change the fact that the game was highly entertaining from start to finish, hinging the outcome on a ticky-tack call doesn’t do justice to the heart and soul both teams poured into this one. Both teams should be congratulated for mustering the will to play as hard as they did only four days after their most recent games, and both teams will need every hour of the extra days they’ll get until they play again.