Raiders want “family-friendly” atmosphere at Las Vegas stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on September 22, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT
The Black Hole is coming to Sin City. And the apparent hope is that the intersection will be Disneyland.

“We like the deeply passionate fans,” LV Stadium Company COO Don Webb said Thursday, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But we want the stadium to be not only a safe environment, but we want it to be perceived as a family-friendly environment. So I think there will be some changes, frankly, to the fan base when the team moves to Las Vegas and the method of operating the stadium. I think I’ll leave it there, but the team ownership and team management is very keen on projecting the right image when this team comes to Las Vegas.”

“Changes to the fan base”? It’s not a country club or a private gathering. It’s a first-come, first-served, open-to-anyone-with-the-money-to-get-in proposition. If the fan base changes, it won’t have anything to do with what the team, the league, or the stadium authority wants.

“Instead of trying to push some Raiders fans away, maybe the focus should be on uniting Raider Nation, which is completely fractured from this move to Vegas,” Omar Frias, a Raiders fan, told the Review-Journal. “And to insinuate that the Raiders fans right now or in Oakland are not family friendly is inaccurate and disrespectful.”

Here’s the reality — few NFL fan bases are “family-friendly.” In every city, too many fans view the purchase of the ticket as the acquisition of a right to get drunk and act like buttholes. College games are bad; NFL games are often much worse.

It’s a strange aspect of the human condition, undoubtedly exacerbated by those who patronize the Official Beer of the NFL. People who ordinarily wouldn’t engage in antisocial behavior yell profanity regardless of who can hear it, threaten violence to complete strangers, and/or engage in all-out brawls with anyone who dares point out that they should sit down and shut up.

Maybe it’s gotten better. Maybe it will get better. But the teams have little control over who gets in and how they act when they get there, short of policing these situations aggressively and quickly and decisively removing from the venue anyone who is impacting the experience of other fans in a negative way and/or teaching new words to any children within earshot.

  5. Family friendly tarps you mean.
    Which will be a bigger failure? Chargers or Raiders??

    Dont give me that Raider nation crap! You’re really going to be able to afford to drive 4 hours 8 Sundays a year and then drive back 4 hours and make it to work the next day without spending your mortgage payment that month to do it huh????? Hilarious.

  8. Hey lets move a team to a place that is essentially one big gambling den and house of prostitution and go for family friendly.

    Lolz

  9. Been a Raiders fan since 1980 and I am going to ride with them as long as they are the Oakland Raiders. As bad as the NFL has been under the Goodell reign with ovbious greed of the owners coming before loyalty and tradition and the removal of hard hitting defense (which is what the NFL was built upon)I may be done after this Vegas move. Hope Carr and co get the fans of Oakland and the Old School fans like myself a ring before they are tossed into that money pit in Nevada and ripped from the rich traditon of Oakland/California.

  10. i think Raiders will be fine in LV. Seems like wherever they go, loyal fans follow (wins don’t always follow, but they are set for long term right now).

    SD…different story. Until they find the next QB for them.

  11. Frazier28/7 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Family friendly tarps you mean.
    Which will be a bigger failure? Chargers or Raiders??
    ——————-

    Definitely the Chargers. They moved out of a perfectly good stadium in one of the best cities in the country, with an average of 60,000+ fan attendance, to move to LA and not even being able to fill a high school stadium.

  12. MESSAGE: Forget the “old” fans. They will be too far away to come to many games. Let’s focus on filling the stadium, mostly with tourists.

    Look for Football/swimming/show packages to emerge.

  13. Frazier28/7 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Dont give me that Raider nation crap! You’re really going to be able to afford to drive 4 hours 8 Sundays a year and then drive back 4 hours and make it to work the next day without spending your mortgage payment that month to do it huh????? Hilarious.
    ————————

    Raider “Nation” couldn’t even manage to drive across town to watch them in Oakland.

  14. I’ll say this about the Packer fans. Lambeau Field is a pretty family-friendly place despite that fanbase being the drunkest by far. There will be an occasional dustup between rival fans, but usually the worst you’re going to see is public urination.

  16. Raiders Nation is a marketing term for a market demographic that doesn’t spend much money on the Raiders and then cries East Coast Bias.

  17. This relocation exercise is degrading the NFL. Goodell is allowing decades old fans to be betrayed. Hello Mr. Goodell, it’s the fan bases who grow the league! Destroying these fan bases will weaken the league. In a very short time, the Charger relocation will be THE test case and show what a relocation failure really looks like. It is unraveling fast. It is failing faster than anyone thought. I think a Raiders move will be disastrous for them and the league. The NFL Charter needs to change from relocation to renovation. Level Oakland’s stadium and rebuild a new one. One billion dollars will build a great NFL venue. The Raiders and Davis $600 million, the league $500 million. The same for the Chargers at San Diego stadium which needs a total $500 million and a return home for the Chargers.

  18. Mr. Webb has obviously never been to an NFL game, let alone a Raider game. I’ve been a Raider fan since 67. Seen em leave, seen em come back, and now watching em head off again. Mark Davis could get run over by a truck and I wouldn’t care a bit, but things in Oakland are actually fairly calm these days. But calling it a “family friendly environment” is a freaking joke, and you think it will be better in Vegas??? I can hardly type due to my laughing uncontrollably. What a moron! The move to Vegas will bring out all the old LA Raider fans again in force (you actually think the Rams or the Chargers will be LA’s team??). Sorry LA as I once lived there, but the LA Raider fans overall sucked. Drunks and violence were the main theme. I went to many a game at the LA Coliseum and most days were like a episode of Gangland. It wont be any different in Sin City. It’s just going to cost way more.

  20. Do these people even think about what they’re saying, before they say it?

    Las Vegas and family-friendly shouldn’t be in the same paragraph, let alone the same sentence. For Years LV has pushed it’s marketing around Sin City and “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” and now all of a sudden they’re going to become Disneyland lite? The only way LV and Disneyland will be alike is if the working girls in LV dress up as Disney princesses.

    I pray to God that the stadium there will have a Sports Book, because nothing says “family-friendly” like Dad sitting at it all day long, getting loaded, and losing his kids college savings!

  22. People said that this year would not be the same in Oakland cuz they fans wouldn’t come out to support ., well that is bs cuz I’ve never seen more support than I saw last Sunday !!!

    Jealousy is ugly!!!

    HA HA

    RAIDER4LIFE

  23. Vegas has changed big time, looks more and more like Disnleyland everyday. That being said, sounds like they won’t be letting fans come in their make up and costumes on anymore, perhaps even a name change and changing the uniforms. Sounds like Vegas wants no part of the current Raider nation and I’m all for it.

  24. guyjuneguyjune says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:52 am

    This relocation exercise is degrading the NFL. Goodell is allowing decades old fans to be betrayed. Hello Mr. Goodell, it’s the fan bases who grow the league!
    ——————–

    Goodell didn’t allow anything. He only does what the owners program him to do, or so I’ve read.

  25. Wait, they want a family friendly atmosphere from Raiders fans in city whose nickname is “Sin City”, the home of gambling, strippers, and drugs?

  26. Vegas tried to go the family friendly appeal to wholesome decency route a few years ago. It didn’t work. That ad campaign was followed by the unwholesome “what happens in Vegas,” which has been very successful.
    They’d be better off making the games for 18+ only, full of debauchery and excess. I’d go…

  27. Wow….Las Vegas wants the Raiders fans to change because they are coming to such a wholesome family friendly city like Las Vegas. I am sure my kids will love the halftime dancing on the goal posts, watching the private entertainment taking place in the casino’s luxury boxes, and all the flyers they will get from the street vendors with the various wholesome girls that are available to rent. Maybe this guy should refer back to what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas because in Las Vegas there is no place for children. It’s an XXX rated Adult Disneyland, that is ridden with high crime rates, a transient population, and low education.

    Las Vegas Raiders make about as much sense as Las Vegas being voted the best place for a family vacation.

