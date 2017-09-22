Randall Cobb doubtful, Jordy Nelson questionable for Packers

AP

The Packers have a long injury list, most of them starters.

Green Bay lists wide receiver Randall Cobb (chest) as doubtful, and wide receiver Jordy Nelson (quadriceps) as questionable. Nelson could move to the slot, with Geronimo Allison and Davante Adams outside if Cobb can’t play.

Cobb leads the Packers with 15 catches for 145 yards, while Nelson has seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. Nelson played only seven snaps last week before leaving with his injury.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is doubtful after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury, and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is questionable after missing the first two games.

The Packers list five other players as doubtful: safety Kentrell Brice (groin), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip), cornerback Davon House (quadriceps), linebacker Nick Perry (hand) and linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring/concussion).