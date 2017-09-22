Randall Cobb, Mike Daniels set to be game-time decisions

Getty Images

The Packers have had several key players on the sideline for practices this week, but they aren’t willing to rule any of them out at this point.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that wide receiver Randall Cobb, who has a chest injury, is getting better and that he and other players who have yet to practice will get as much time as possible to show the team that they’re well enough to play. That group includes defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring).

“That group of guys who haven’t practiced yet will get the whole week,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson has practiced all week after leaving last week’s game with a quad injury and appears to be good to go for the game against the Bengals.