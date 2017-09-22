Ravens’ Brandon Williams out Sunday vs. Jaguars

Getty Images

The Ravens will be without their best run-stuffing defensive lineman on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Brandon Williams didn’t make the trip to London because of a foot injury, according to Alex Flanagan of NFL Network.

The 340-pound Williams has started the Ravens’ first two games this year and started all 16 games each of the last two years. He’s been a big part of the Ravens’ success on defense, and now the Ravens will have to face the Jaguars without him.

Jacksonville’s offense is predicated around running the ball with Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory, and they’ll look for some big holes where Williams ordinarily would be.