Report: Sam Bradford expected to be out again this week

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford got in limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, raising hopes that he’d be able to return to the lineup against the Buccaneers this week.

Friday’s developments have doused those hopes. According to multiple reports from Minnesota, Bradford did not practice as the team wrapped up the week of preparation for Tampa. That makes it little surprise to hear a report from Dan Graziano of ESPN that Bradford is expected to miss a second straight game.

Per Graziano, Bradford’s left knee did not respond as hoped to his two days of practice. Graziano’s colleague Chris Mortensen reports that Bradford wants a second opinion on the injury from Dr. James Andrews, who did the surgeries after both of Bradford’s torn ACLs.

Bradford was described as day-to-day by coach Mike Zimmer earlier this week and Zimmer is scheduled to speak to the media later on Friday.

Case Keenum, who has had success against the Buccaneers in the past, is in line to start for the second straight week.