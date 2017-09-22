Ryan Kalil will miss another game

Getty Images

The Panthers will be rolling with one member of the Kalil family again this week.

Center Ryan Kalil has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Saints after missing practice all week with a neck injury. Kalil was a late scratch last week and coach Ron Rivera said that replacement Tyler Larsen should benefit from having extended time with the first team this week.

“The reps that he got, that’s always a good thing,” Rivera said, via the team’s website. “It helps him develop a comfort level with the quarterback, and the quarterback gets comfortable with him. It also helps the guards get used to hearing the line calls from him. That stuff is important.”

Linebacker Jeremy Cash has also been ruled out and quarterback Cam Newton is listed as questionable after a week of limited practices designed to rest his shoulder and ankle, but the team doesn’t seem to have any doubt that he’ll be in the lineup come Sunday.