Saints running thin in secondary, Marshon Lattimore out

The Saints defense is already the worst in the league, and will play this week without its top pick.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, cornerback Marshon Lattimore is out this week with a concussion suffered last week against the Patriots

Cornerback Sterling Moore (chest) is also out for the Saints, leaving them thin in the secondary, with just P.J. Williams, Ken Crawley and De'Vante Harris available.

This might be a week to get away with that, as the Panthers passing game is still in preseason form because of Cam Newton‘s sporadic start and the injury absences of center Ryan Kalil and tight end Greg Olsen.

Right tackle Zach Strief and left tackle Terron Armstead are also out. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is questionable with a knee injury.