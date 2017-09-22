Seahawks eyeing potential lineup change on offensive line against Titans

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks offensive line continues to be a work-in-progress.

Having scored just 21 points through the first two games of the season and not getting their first touchdown until the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks have hinted a possible lineup change this week along their offensive line.

Offensive line coach Tom Cable indicated that the right guard spot held by Mark Glowinski (pictured) the first two games of the season could be subject to change for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

“We will certainly find out in terms of competition where we go with that (position),” Cable said on Wednesday.

The replacement at that spot would be veteran Oday Aboushi, who battling with Glowinski throughout training camp for the starting job. Aboushi – having played the last two seasons with the Houston Texans – has seen Dick LeBeau’s defense multiple times and knows what to expect from their pressure packages. That familiarity with the Titans was cited by Cable as a big positive for the team this week.

“For him and Luke (Joeckel) both there’s great familiarity with this group playing them twice a year,” Cable said.

“It’s good for the room actually, talking to them about not only players but the scheme and all that I think has been really kind of a nice deal for us this week.”

While no one with the Seahawks is specifically confirming the change, Aboushi said he’s looking forward to the chance to play if called upon.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” he said. “I think every time you get a chance to go out there in this game, that’s never promised, I think it’s a blessing. You’ve just got to take it and have fun with it.”