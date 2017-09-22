Sean McDermott: Sammy Watkins’ performance “hard to watch”

Getty Images

When the Bills abruptly traded receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams in August, many wondered whether he’d have a major impact any time soon. On Thursday night he did, catching six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

On Friday, Watkins’ former head coach expressed a little regret over the fact that Watkins is no longer in Buffalo.

“That’s hard to watch, from a fans’ perspective and sometimes from a coach’s perspective,” McDermott told reporters, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.

McDermott added that he’s happy with the receivers that the Bills currently have, but the fact remains that the Bills opted to get value now (cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second-round pick, for Watkins and a sixth-rounder) in lieu of keeping Watkins for the fourth year of his rookie deal.

And then there’s this: If McDermott continues to regret the move, the Bills can always sign Watkins when he becomes a free agent in March.