Steelers will play without T.J. Watt, Marcus Gilbert this week

The Steelers have ruled out starters on each side of the ball ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Linebacker T.J. Watt hurt his groin in last Sunday’s victory over the Vikings, but didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday before being ruled out by the team. Watt was replaced by Anthony Chickillo last week and Chickillo started in place of Bud Dupree in the opener, although there’s also a chance that his absence could open the door for James Harrison to get some playing time.

The Steelers will also be without right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who missed practice all week because of a hamstring injury and an illness. Gilbert will likely be replaced by Chris Hubbard, who stepped in for both Gilbert and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva at points in last Sunday’s win.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt is questionable to play. Tuitt hurt his biceps in Week One and didn’t play last week.