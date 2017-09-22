Stephen Hauschka: White people need to see inequality exists

Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka wasn’t looking to be the face of a movement.

But he does think the movement needs more faces which look like his.

Moved by the player memo to the league asking for help with awareness of issues of racial inequality and criminal justice reform, Hauschka said he wanted “to do more” to advance the discussion.

I think a lot of white people don’t understand it and are afraid to be involved,” Hauschka said, via Kimberley Martin of the Buffalo News. “And I think it’s important for white people to see there is inequality everywhere in the country right now, and in the world.”

There has been some diversity in the protests which have draw so much attention in the last 13 months, but not a lot. Eagles defensive end Chris Long acknowledged that more white players should become involved, and stood with his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins, who raised his fist during the national anthem. Browns tight end Seth DeValve, whose wife is black, became the first white player to kneel during the anthem as part of a group protest there, and and Seahawks center Justin Britt put a hand on the shoulder of teammate Michael Bennett, who was kneeling during the anthem.

Hauschka has been in enough locker rooms to know that they’re made of people from every corner of the country, and every background. And he hopes that players coming together can show people outside the world of sports that positive changes can be made when you work together.

“So that’s where it comes from: a place of love and caring and wanting to see the world a better place,” Haushcka said. “I don’t have all the answers, I don’t even pretend to. But I am open to talking about it and I am open to learning about it with the hopes that one day, either our generation or future generations, can improve racial inequality and how people are treated around the world.”

It seems like such a simple concept when he says it like that.

26 responses to “Stephen Hauschka: White people need to see inequality exists

  1. That’s exactly what the movement is about. Taking off the blinders, and staring the inequality in the face. This is not about “patriotism” or “the anthem”

  4. If there is inequality, then we all want to work on it, as Americans want life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all. But to get started working on it, first the problem must be defined, otherwise we are all spinning our wheels.

    The non-specific “racial inequality” term needs to be narrowed. I think these NFLers will get more support, and can further the conversation by defining what they mean by racial inequality.

    So please define what you mean by using that term. Inequality in opportunity? In education? In college admissions? In high school dropout rates? In consumption of water? In ability to tie one’s shoes? I don’t see any laws in this country that are racially-based, other than affirmative action. So what inequality are they talking about? Please define so we can work it.

  6. Enough is enough with this garbage. Go read what the idiot that started this all said about Cuba and see how informed he is about the world in general. Want to know why Cubans risked their lives to come over to this country? Because it’s an oppressive government that doesn’t care about its citizens.

    He and his girlfriend are race baiting idiots. Her tweet about a NFL owner and it’s parallel to a slave owner shows she doesn’t like white people. That’s racism right there.

    I’m a white male and in my college days was stopped by police many times for suspected dui. It was solely from being out late in a college town coming home from work. You know what I did? I said “yes sir” and “no sir” and let them put handcuffs on me and later I was released when 1) I wasn’t drunk 2) no drugs or guns in my car.

    Take some damn responsibility for your actions. Stop blaming racism for all your issues. It’s amazing how the so called protests turn into violence or looting a majority of the time. Let’s see how that would have gone over in Cuba 20 years ago.

    You all want change? Do something about it besides dishonoring the flag and the men and women that died for this country’s freedom.

  8. Ok, Mr. Haushka. What are YOU doing about it? Saying that it “needs to be talked about” isn’t doing anything. Lead by example; give away most of your salary to people who don’t have what you have. Hell, I’d bet you made enough money by now to live comfortably the rest of your life, why don’t you give up your job to someone else now? Perhaps an African-American kicker?

    Everyone wants equality until it’s them that gets the shaft.

  12. And you, Mr. Haushka need to recognize when it is appropriate to make your political statements. Not at work. what if your CPA made you listen to a rant about Planned parenthood before he or she would work on your taxes.

    And oh by the way we do know that inequality exists. I was born in a poor side of town. How about you?

  13. I see that inequality exists too. I see a bunch of spoiled athletes who have grown up thinking the world revolves around them. They complain about inequality while getting paid a salary anywhere from 10 to 100 times of that which is paid to teachers across our country. Which job is more important, teacher or professional athlete?

    Well, Mr. Hauscha, do something about that. Take your Tuesdays (the offical day off in the NFL) and go out into the community and fix the problems you see. Maybe you could even help pay off some of the student loans of teachers (who make much less than you, but whose work is infinitely more important) who work to further their education, or still have undgrad loans left. That’s one big piece of “inequality” that I see that professional athletes could help alleviate.

  14. minerslung says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:26 am
    That’s exactly what the movement is about. Taking off the blinders, and staring the inequality in the face. This is not about “patriotism” or “the anthem”

    Here, here, someone who actually gets it.

  15. After reading these comments, how are there still people that believe this doesn’t exist? Anytime an article addressing equality is brought, just read the comments. While they surely don’t represent an entire country, but the rhetoric behind these comments should serve as confirmation that issues still exist. It baffles me that there are people that believe that because it hasn’t happened to them, that this problem is mythical or non existent. Which in turn, is part of the problem. The first step to change is acknowledging the need for it. Many people have a hard time getting past step one.

  17. Sports are a form of entertainment. Football, at its core, is a game. What is with entertainers of all types trying to lecture people on how to live their lives? You kick a football, someone else plays make-believe on stage or the big screen, so and so plays guitar. Just because one entertains people does not make them on sort of higher plane than the rest of us. Quit the lecturing or more people will continue to tune you out, myself included.

  21. I don’t understand the issue. Are the protests about inequality in opportunity or inequality in results? I see equal opportunity and unequal results and feel that its a cultural problem. Education and hard work can be great equalizers.

  22. It’s kinda funny that NFL players that were unwilling to make the necessary sacrifices to get a fair and impartial system of justice in place for the minority of players accused of misconduct by the league are now lecturing the public at large about the importance of obtaining fair and impartial justice for the minority of citizens accused of misconduct by law enforcement.

  23. You know what inequality is, Hauschka getting paid $12.4M for 4 years to kick a ball while our military infantry gets basically minimum wage. Let’s talk about inequality.

