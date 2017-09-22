Tank Carradine could be headed for IR

Getty Images

Among the various injures sustained last night for the 49ers was an ankle sprain for defensive lineman Tank Carradine. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that Carradine could be headed for injured reserve.

“Tank has got a high ankle sprain,” Shanahan told reporters. “We haven’t gotten his MRI back, but we’re going to have to get that and really decide whether IR or not, because any time you’ve got a high ankle sprain, it’s going to be a while. So we’re not exactly sure how long it’s going to be. We’ll have to decide that probably Monday.”

Carradine, a second-round pick from Florida State in 2013 who would have been a first-round pick but for a torn ACL, was on the verge of becoming a full-time starter. He started two of three games in 2017 after starting only once in four prior seasons.

Each team can bring back up to two players per year from IR, after eight weeks.