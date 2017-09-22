Todd Gurley is first with six TDs in first three games since 2011

AP

Rams running back Todd Gurley ran for 113 yards Thursday night, marking the first time that he’s crossed the 100-yard plateau since Week 14 of the 2015 season.

That’s reinforces the previous signs of Gurley getting back on track and so do the three touchdowns he scored during the 41-39 victory over the 49ers. Those touchdowns give Gurley six on the season and make him the first player with that many touchdowns in the first three games of a season since Calvin Johnson did it during the 2011 season.

By any metric, Gurley looks a lot more like the impressive rookie of 2015 than the player he was last year.

“I gave everybody what they’ve been waiting for,” Gurley said, via the Los Angeles Times.

With Gurley and Jared Goff playing well, the Rams have multiple reasons for offensive optimism after years of scuffling to find one and a 2-1 record to go along with it.