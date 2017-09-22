Travis Kelce avoids fine for taunting

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is tired of talking about tight end Travis Kelce‘s extracurricular activities on the field and he won’t have to answer any questions about a fine for Kelce’s most recent penalty.

PFT has confirmed with the league that Kelce was not fined after receiving a taunting penalty during last week’s victory over the Eagles.

Kelce was penalized for going over to the Eagles sideline, which included his brother Jason, and engaging with them after running back Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown.

Kelce was not quite as lucky during the first week of the season. Kelce ended a post-play tussle with Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy by slamming a ball into Van Noy’s groin and drew a $12,154 fine for the effort.