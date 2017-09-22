Tyler Eifert, John Ross out for Bengals this week

Getty Images

Tight end Tyler Eifert will miss the 28th game of his NFL career this weekend.

The Bengals have ruled Eifert out with a back injury, which means he’ll miss their first game under newly promoted offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. Eifert had four catches for 46 yards over the first two weeks of the year and has now missed 27 of the last 50 games overall.

Lazor will also be without the services of wide receiver John Ross. Ross made his debut last Thursday against the Texans after missing the opener with a knee injury and is back down with a knee problem this week. Geoff Hobson of the team’s website reports that Ross is believed to be getting an MRI and the results of that test will likely determine how long he’ll be out this time around.

Right guard Trey Hopkins rounds out the list of Bengals ruled out for Sunday with a knee injury. It’s the second straight game that Hopkins will miss.