Week Three injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Three kicked off on Thursday with a Rams win and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Ravens vs. Jaguars (in London)

The Ravens have a long injury list for their transatlantic trip. DT Brandon Williams (foot), TE Maxx Williams (ankle), T Dieugot Joseph (not injury related) and CB Jaylen Hill (thigh) have all been ruled out for Sunday. WR Michael Campanaro (ankle), DB Anthony Levine (chest), WR Chris Matthews (ankle), LB Za'Darius Smith (knee/ankle) and RB Terrance West (calf) have been listed as questionable.

LB Lerentee McCray (knee) and WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring) will not play for the Jaguars. QB Chad Henne (illness), CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and T Cam Robinson (shoulder) drew questionable tags.

Broncos at Bills

It looked like Broncos T Garett Bolles (lower leg) might be out a long time after being carted off last week, but he’s listed as questionable. WR Bennie Fowler (concussion) is also questionable while CB Brendan Langley (knee) and QB Paxton Lynch (right shoulder) have been ruled out.

The Bills have three players on this week’s report and all of them have been ruled out. DT Marcell Dareus (ankle), T Cordy Glenn (ankle) and DT Jerel Worthy (concussion) will be the missing pieces for Buffalo.

Saints at Panthers

The Saints ruled out four players — T Terron Armstead (shoulder), CB Marshon Lattimore (concussion), CB Sterling Moore (chest), T Zach Strief (knee) — for their NFC South clash. DE Trey Hendrickson (knee) is listed as questionable.

LB Jeremy Cash (calf) and C Ryan Kalil (neck) are missing a second straight game for the Panthers. QB Cam Newton (right shoulder, ankle) is listed as questionable, but no one in Carolina talked about him as anything but definite.

Steelers at Bears

T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring, illness) and LB T.J. Watt (groin) will miss the game for the Steelers. T Jerald Hawkins (knee) and DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) are both questionable to return in the lineup.

Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) is out while G Josh Sitton (ribs) is doubtful and T Tom Compton (hip) is questionable.

Falcons at Lions

The Falcons head to Detroit without the services of LB Vic Beasley (hamstring), T Ryan Schraeder (concussion), DE Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee) and RB Terron Ward (neck/shoulder).

LB Jarrad Davis (concussion), RB Dwayne Washington (quad) and S Tavon Wilson (shoulder) have been ruled out by the Lions. DE Ziggy Ansah (knee) is joined in the questionable category by G Joe Dahl (lower leg) and C Travis Swanson (ankle).

Browns at Colts

The Browns won’t have LB Jamie Collins (concussion) in the lineup and they don’t expect to have WR Sammie Coates (hamstring) or DE Myles Garrett (ankle) after listing them as doubtful. DT T.Y. McGill (back) is questionable to play in Sunday’s game.

Injury lists were lengthy for the Colts the first two weeks and things haven’t changed. C Ryan Kelly (foot), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), RB Marlon Mack (shoulder), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring) and CB Quincy Wilson (knee) are all out and CB Vontae Davis (groin) is doubtful to play. There’s also four questionable players — WR Kamar Aiken (hip), S Darius Butler (hamstring), CB Chris Milton (hamstring), TE Brandon Williams (calf) — to add to the woes.

Buccaneers at Vikings

The Buccaneers will try for a second straight win without LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring). DT Chris Baker (illness) and DE Jacquies Smith (illness) are listed as doubtful with LB Devante Bond (knee), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), DT Gerald McCoy (ankle) and G Kevin Pamphile (illness) landing in the questionable category.

The Vikings have just one player on the injury report, but it’s QB Sam Bradford (knee) and he’s out for the second straight game.

Texans at Patriots

G Jeff Allen (ankle), WR Will Fuller (shoulder) and CB Kevin Johnson (knee) will not play for the Texans. RB Alfred Blue (ankle) and DT Brandon Dunn (knee) are listed as questionable.

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs) is out for the Patriots. WR Danny Amendola (concussion, knee), T Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion), WR Phillip Dorsett (knee), S Nate Ebner (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (groin), TE Rob Gronkowski (groin), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), WR Chris Hogan (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (thumb), CB Eric Rowe (groin) and WR Matt Slater (hamstring) make up a long list of questionable players, although Amendola and Gronkowski both said they are ready to go.

Dolphins at Jets

LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring) is out again for the Dolphins and DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) is doubtful. RB Jay Ajayi (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), WR DeVante Parker (ankle) and RB Damien Williams (rib) make up a quartet of questionable players on offense.

The Jets ruled out TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow) and G Brian Winters (abdomen). TE Jordan Leggett (knee) and S Rontez Miles (eye) will likely miss the game after being listed as doubtful. TE Will Tye (illness) and DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) are questionable to play.

Giants at Eagles

Giants LB B.J. Goodson (shin), T Bobby Hart (ankle) and LB J.T. Thomas (groin) have been ruled out. CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle) is questionable after missing Monday night’s game.

The Eagles will be short on defensive backs after ruling out CB Ronald Darby (ankle), S Corey Graham (hamstring) and S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring). S Rodney McLeod (hamstring) is questionable, so things might get even thinner. DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist) is also out and WR Torrey Smith (illness) is also questionable.

Seahawks at Titans

The Seahawks ruled out CB Neiko Thorpe (ankle) and listed LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring) as doubtful. LB Terence Garvin (shoulder) and TE Jimmy Graham (ankle) got questionable tags, although the signs point to Graham playing.

The Titans ruled out S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) and WR Corey Davis (hamstring). RB DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is questionable after getting hurt in last week’s game.

Bengals at Packers

The Bengals ruled out TE Tyler Eifert (back), G Trey Hopkins (knee) and WR John Ross (knee). DE Michael Johnson (concussion, stinger), CB KeiVarae Russell (hamstring) and S Derron Smith (ankle) make up the questionable contingent for Cincinnati.

The Packers are holding out limited hope for T David Bakhtiari (hamstring), S Kentrell Brice (groin), WR Randall Cobb (chest), DT Mike Daniels (hip), CB Davon House (quadricep), LB Nick Perry (hand) and LB Jake Ryan (hamstring, concussion) after listing them as doubtful. T Bryan Bulaga (ankle) and WR Jordy Nelson (quadricep) have greater hopes of playing after getting the questionable tag.

Chiefs at Chargers

Center Mitch Morse (foot) is out for the Chiefs and offensive lineman Parker Ehinger (knee) is doubtful to play.

The Chargers ruled out CB Jason Verrett (knee) for the second straight week and WR Mike Williams (back) will be out for the third time. RB Melvin Gordon (knee), T Joe Barksdale (foot) and LB Hayes Pullard (knee) are listed as questionable.

Raiders at Redskins

CB Sean Smith (neck, shoulder) is listed as questionable and makes up the entire Raiders injury report.

LB Mason Foster (shoulder), RB Rob Kelley (rib), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), CB Josh Norman (shoulder and TE Jordan Reed (rib, sternum) are all listed as questionable for the Redskins.