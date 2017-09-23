Arthur Blank decries “creating division or demonizing viewpoints”

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has joined the list of NFL owners issuing statements in response to President Trump’s comments about players who engage in protests during the national anthem.

“We are at our very best when we are working together, building unity and including everyone’s voice in a constructive dialogue,” Blank said in a statement issued by the team. “Creating division or demonizing viewpoints that are different than our own accomplishes nothing positive and undermines our collective ability to achieve the ideals of our democracy. The NFL has historically been a strong catalyst for positive change and I’m proud of the way our players, coaches and staff use that platform to give back to our community and strive to be good citizens making a positive impact on this and future generations.”

Blank and several other owners have issued statements on Saturday afternoon and evening, following the statement issued Saturday morning by Commissioner Roger Goodell. To date, men who reportedly were reluctant to sign Colin Kaepernick because they feared being called out by President Trump have been calling him out, one after another.