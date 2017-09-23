Chargers lose starting cornerback Jason Verrett to season-ending knee surgery

Getty Images

For the second consecutive year, Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett will miss most of the season with a knee injury.

Verrett, who suffered a knee injury in Week One, will have season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Last year Verrett played in just four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The Chargers’ first-round draft pick in 2014, Verrett has played in just 25 career games and will have missed 39 games at the end of this season.

The Chargers picked up Verrett’s fifth-year option, meaning he’ll be guaranteed a base salary of $8.5 million in 2018 if his knee injury prevents him from passing a physical next year.